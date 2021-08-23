Monday’s Patriots practice report: Six injured players rejoin the action

All were full participants except Jennings, who left after the early portion of practice to do some conditioning work.

Tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, cornerback Jonathan Jones, long snapper Joe Cardona, and kicker Nick Folk were in uniform Monday morning.

FOXBOROUGH — The main story Monday, of course, was who missed practice — Cam Newton — but the sidebar was the return of a half-dozen prominent Patriots who have missed time recently.

Smith, who had a minor ankle injury, got into it right away, getting physical in early blocking drills. Guy and Jones slid right into their normal roles and looked like they had not missed a beat.

Cardona (hand) looked as smooth as ever as he delivered dart after dart on punts and kicks. Unofficially, Folk went 3 of 5 on field goals, including a Kyle Dugger block that may or may not have been orchestrated.

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QBs Cam Newton (COVID-19 protocols) and Jarrett Stidham (PUP); WRs N’Keal Harry (shoulder) and Tre Nixon; RB Brandon Bolden; TE Matt LaCosse; DT Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Terez Hall (PUP) and Cameron McGrone (NFI); CBs Stephon Gilmore (PUP) and Myles Bryant; S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI).

Similar to what he’s done over the last week, tight end Hunter Henry was in full uniform but not a full participant. He was down for early work and stretching before returning to the conditioning field.

Linebacker Josh Uche, who like Harry left Thursday’s game with an apparent injury, was a full participant.

INJURIES: Cornerback Dee Virgin and defensive lineman Nick Thurman left early. Virgin worked briefly with the training staff while Thurman exited to the locker room.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAYS

▪ Kendrick Bourne went full extension on a slant route to make a diving catch on a Mac Jones throw during a two-minute drive at the end of practice.

▪ A leaping Gunner Olszewski showed sticky hands to grab a Jones sizzler in the back of the end zone on the final full-team snap of the day.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ For the first time in training camp, practice was held on the lower field, which is normally used in the regular season. In camp, it’s normally reserved for players who are working on rehab or conditioning.

▪ Mac Jones was 18 of 31 as he took all the first-team reps.

▪ Brian Hoyer completed 5 of 10 passes running with the scout team and backups.

▪ J.C. Jackson and Joejuan Williams had breakups on Jones passes. Michael Jackson got his hands on a Hoyer pass.

▪ Chase Winovich, Uche (two), Henry Anderson, and Ja’Whaun Bentley would have notched sacks had the real bullets been flying.

▪ Offensive tackle Justin Herron drew a penalty lap for a false start.

▪ Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a drop.

UP NEXT

Tuesday: Practice, 10 a.m. Closed to public.

Wednesday: Joint practice with Giants, 10 a.m. Gates open to public at 9 a.m.

Thursday: Joint practice with Giants, 10 a.m. Gates open to public at 9 a.m.

Friday: TBA

Saturday: Off

Sunday: Exhibition finale at NY Giants, 6 p.m.

