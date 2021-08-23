A Patriots quarterback platoon? Once again, Bill Belichick won’t dismiss it

“I think the fact Cam started last year and he’s here, somebody is going to have to play better than him,” Belichick said . Still, the coach refused to declare an end to the uncertainty, adding that each position has an open competition at the start of each season.

Both Cam Newton and Mac Jones have played well in preseason, but as Belichick reiterated during a Monday morning interview on WEEI’s “ The Greg Hill Show ,” Newton holds the edge as the incumbent.

The Patriots open the season against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 12. Exactly which quarterback will take the field for New England on the team’s first offensive series remains, at least technically, a mystery.

“We’re not just going to take a job and say, ‘OK, here, this is gift-wrapped for somebody,’ ” said Belichick. “Training camp is all about competition. There’s an element of who the starter is, but there’s also the competition, and in the end the competition is going to decide how things go in any given year.”

This tracks with what Belichick said after the Patriots selected Jones in the first round, and what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Sunday.

“Cam certainly is the starter now, and he’s done a good job,” McDaniels said. “He’s gone in there, he played well the other night, he’s practiced well, but I know those guys are really competing hard. We’re giving them an opportunity to compete and play a lot of football.”

However, Newton said last week he hadn’t been told he was officially the starter.

“No. You know, he hasn’t said that,” said Newton. “So, for you to ask that question, you know, it is what it is. Every day, I’m coming out here with the anticipation to just get better, and that’s the only thing that I can do. So, I can control that. I’m trying to focus on what tomorrow brings.”

When asked Monday if he’d consider platooning Newton and Jones, Belichick didn’t dismiss the idea.

“The specific questions like that are really hard to answer,” said Belichick. “I mean, here’s what I will always say: I will always say I am going to do what is best for the team. I am going to do whatever I can to help the team win. So, if that’s playing a guard in the backfield, then we’ll play a guard in the backfield. If it’s putting 10 defensive backs on the field, if that’s what it is, then maybe we’ll put 10 defensive backs on the field.

“I am not going to rule out anything. If I think something would help us win, I would consider it.”

If this feels like déjà vu, you’re not wrong.

A year ago, with Newton, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham in an unofficial competition for the starting role, Belichick also pointed out that he would “consider” a platoon usage of quarterbacks if he thought it would help New England win.

“I would always say I’d do what is best for the team, whatever gives us the best chance to win. Whatever it is, I would consider it,” Belichick told reporters Aug. 19, 2020. “Run an unbalanced line, double unbalanced line, 23 personnel — if it helps us win, I would consider anything.”

Newton ended up starting all but one game for the Patriots last season, the exception being a loss to Kansas City after he contracted COVID-19.

The Patriots face the Giants in their final 2021 preseason game Sunday at. 6 p.m.