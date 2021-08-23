Receiver CeeDee Lamb among five Cowboys under COVID-19 protocols as team shifts back to virtual meetings

Coach Mike McCarthy said his staff met virtually Sunday, and the club decided to do the same with players Monday in an effort to get closer to 72 hours removed from the game before bringing everybody back to the team’s facility.

Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu joined defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn , who were sent home from the stadium before Saturday’s 20-14 preseason loss to Houston.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is among three more Dallas Cowboys players in COVID-19 protocols, making it five players and coaches sidelined by coronavirus concerns as the club switched to virtual meetings as a precaution.

McCarthy said the Cowboys still planned to practice Tuesday and Wednesday leading into Sunday’s preseason finale at home against Jacksonville.

“We all understand the protocols,” McCarthy said. “I addressed it in the locker room after the game. We have everybody going through the proper testing both yesterday and today and we’ll do so again tomorrow.”

The timing of the virus-related issues could help the Cowboys with the NFL-mandated cut to 80 players set for Tuesday.

Because of COVID-19 exemptions, Dallas might only have to cut one player.

Vikings, Everson Griffen reunited

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back defensive end Everson Griffen, yet another reunion with an established veteran in their attempt to revive the defense from a dismal 2020 season.

The Vikings signed Griffen, after the 33-year-old was at the team facility for a tryout last week. The four-time Pro Bowl pick, who has 80 1/2 sacks in 11 seasons in the NFL, played last year for Dallas and Detroit. Contract terms weren’t immediately available.

With the gaping hole caused by the season-long absence of star Danielle Hunter with a neck injury, the departure of Griffen was clearly felt last year by a Vikings team that slipped badly to 27th in the league in yards allowed and 29th in points against.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen will be a situational pass rusher and not a starter, as Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum remain in audition at right end opposite Hunter. Griffen, a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in 2010, amassed 43 1/2 sacks in 62 games over his first four seasons as a starter from 2014-17.

Griffen, Weatherly, cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson have all re-signed with the Vikings this year after a brief time with other teams. Richardson was gone for two seasons, the others for just one.

Carson Wentz leads a trio of starters back to practice

Carson Wentz got back to work with the Indianapolis Colts — and looked sharp.

Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly joined him at practice for the first time since late July.

Yes, all three starters returned from injuries, finally giving the Colts a glimpse of what they might look like at full strength. Wentz and Nelson hadn’t worked out since having surgery in early August to remove bone fragments from their feet. Kelly had been out with a hyperextended left elbow. All three are expected to do limited work this week.

Browns kick sidelined with injury

The Browns’ kicking competition wasn’t decided by makes or misses.

An injury knocked out Cody Parkey.

Parkey was placed on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury, ending his 2020 season and seeming to point to Chase McLaughlin at least beginning the season as Cleveland’s kicker.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t rule Parkey out for the entire 2021 season, but he will miss significant time and that means McLaughlin wins one of the tightest competitions in Cleveland’s training camp by default.

49ers lose two defensive players to injuries

The San Francisco 49ers lost two depth players on defense to injuries that could impact their decisions as they prepare to cut down the roster before the regular season.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst suffered a high ankle sprain and linebacker Mychal Kendricks came down with turf toe during an exhibition victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Neither player is expected back until after the start of the regular season on Sept. 12 at Detroit, leaving the Niners with some questions about whether to keep them on the active roster until the cut-down day next week.







