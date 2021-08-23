Red Sox put Kyle Schwarber in left field and move him up to second in batting order

But based on how he has responded physically in his return to the lineup, the Sox felt comfortable putting him in left field, with hopes that he might get time at first base — where he has played for exactly one play in his big league career — during this week’s series against the Twins.

Schwarber, who spent six weeks on the injured list from early July (when he was still with the Nationals) until mid-August with a hamstring strain, had served solely as a designated hitter in his first six games with the Sox.

The Red Sox featured a new look in their lineup and defensive alignment Monday afternoon against the Rangers. For the first time since joining the Red Sox, Kyle Schwarber batted second and played left field.

“It’s good,” said manager Alex Cora. “It will be better when he can play first. I think that’s the ultimate goal. That was the thought process about this whole thing. He’s getting close.

“We’ve just got to make sure that he feels very comfortable [at first base]. He’s feeling that way. It’s good to have him in left field. I think he’ll be a lot better when he can play first.”

Offensively, Schwarber has impressed, hitting .375/.545/.563 with more walks (6) than strikeouts (4) in his first six Red Sox contests, showing plate discipline on a team that otherwise draws few walks and tends to chase pitches out of the strike zone.

Based on those traits and the recent struggles of Rafael Devers (0 for 17 entering Monday, .217/.308/.362 in August), the Sox put Schwarber in the 2-hole against Rangers lefty Kolby Allard while dropping Devers to fifth in the order.

“Trying to let Raffy breathe a little bit will be good for him,” said Cora. “He’s scuffling right now, we know that. But we know he’s going to hit.”

