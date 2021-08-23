Red Sox win a wild one at Fenway on Travis Shaw’s grand slam in the 11th inning

Instead, down to their last out, the team showed a measure of resilience that has rarely been evident this month. Rafael Devers crushed a run-scoring, two-out double on an 0-2 pitch to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th, and Travis Shaw blasted a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the 11th as the Red Sox claimed an 8-4 victory.

The Red Sox blew a 3-1 lead, as closer Matt Barnes gave up a pair of runs. When the woeful Rangers scored a run to take the lead in the top of the 10th, the Red Sox seemed poised to endure a crushing defeat.

For most of Monday afternoon, the Red Sox seemed ready to enjoy a tidy victory over the Texas Rangers that stuck to the script. And then the ninth inning happened.

The win left the Red Sox (71-55) one-half game ahead of Oakland, which plays later Monday, in the race for the second American League wild-card spot.

The jubilant walkoff celebration came two innings after the Red Sox seemed ready to engage in a more traditional handshake line. Indeed, for a moment, the game seemed all but over in the top of the ninth.

With two runners on and one out, Barnes got precisely the result he wanted — a grounder up the middle from Rangers second baseman Nick Solak. Xander Bogaerts made an excellent diving play to his left and offered a pretty glove-hand flip to second.

But second baseman Christian Arroyo, in his first game action in five weeks, fumbled his barehanded attempt to corral the ball for a potential double-play pivot. Instead of getting two game-ending outs, the Red Sox got none, a development that proved immensely costly when DH Andy Ibáñez followed by crushing a two-run, game-tying, ground-rule double to right-center.

The runs ended the afternoon for Barnes, who has permitted nine in 4⅓ innings his last seven appearances, suffering three losses and two blown saves. But rookie Garrett Whitlock once again displayed startling poise in an unfamiliar position.

Asked to shut down an inning in which the Rangers had runners on second and third with one out, Whitlock did just that, gleaning two strikeouts on sliders. He gave up a run in the 10th, but after Devers mashed his game-tying hit in the bottom of that frame, Whitlock threw a scoreless 11th inning — at 2⅔ innings and 37 pitches, it was his longest outing since May.

The Red Sox took advantage of the rookie’s performance. With Hunter Renfroe on second to open the 11th, Christian Vázquez dropped a sacrifice bunt. But an errant throw by reliever Dennis Santana allowed both Renfroe to advance to third and Vázquez to reach base. The Rangers intentionally walked Alex Verdugo to load the bases and drew the infield in, setting things up for Shaw, who blasted a full-count pitch over the Red Sox bullpen for his first home run since May 25 with Milwaukee.

The game’s final inning injected an element of drama into an afternoon that had lacked it thanks chiefly to the dominance of Sox starter Nate Eovaldi. The righthander blitzed through seven innings, allowing one unearned run on four singles while striking out seven and walking none. None of the last 10 batters faced by Eovaldi hit a ball out of the infield.

The Sox gave Eovaldi what seemed like all the offense he would need on a pair of homers off Rangers starter Kolby Allard. Verdugo hit a two-run blast to right-center (his 12th of the year) in the second inning, and after the Rangers plated a run (aided by a pair of Sox errors) in the fifth, Hunter Renfroe extended the advantage with a solo homer, his 23rd, in the sixth.

But Barnes could not secure the advantage, setting the stage for a chaotic conclusion to the afternoon. One that nearly proved crushing to the Red Sox, but instead proved electrifying.

