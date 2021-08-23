Zack Britton back down injured in increasing lost year with Yankees

Britton had some pain in his elbow before a rained-out game Sunday against Minnesota. He underwent an MRI that showed “a small strain,” Boone said.

Speaking before the start of an important two-game series at first-place Atlanta, the first meeting between teams on nine-game winning streaks since 1901, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will evaluate Britton’s condition the next few days to determine the best course of action.

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton has sustained another injury setback, going on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left elbow.

“Now we’re in the process of getting a number of opinions to make sure everyone is on the same page about next steps and everything,” Boone said. “We’ll probably know more over the next few days in that regard.”

Britton didn’t make his season debut until June 12 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone chip in his left elbow. Then he spent more time on the injured list with a hamstring strain. The 33-year-old had eight saves and a 1.89 ERA during the pandemic -shortened 2020 season. But he has struggled this season, going 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA and just one save in 22 appearances while falling out of favor for late-inning situations.

Britton is making $13 million this season and the Yankees already picked up his $14 million option for 2022, preventing him from possibly opting out of his contract after last year.

In another injury setback, the versatile Miguel Andújar is still dealing with lingering pain from a strained left wrist. Out since early July, he won’t be eligible to return until Sept. 5.

Reeling Padres fire pitching coach

The slumping San Diego Padres fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild as the franchise tries to stop its freefall in the National League playoff race.

The 67-year-old has been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and has fallen to third place in the NL West, 13 games behind first-place San Francisco. The Padres fell one game behind Cincinnati for the second and final NL Wild Card after losing on Sunday.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he’s discussed the struggles of the pitching staff — particularly the starting rotation — for a few weeks with general manager A.J. Preller and other front office staff. But Tingler was adamant that the move to fire Rothschild was “100 percent” his decision.

“Instead of waiting and seeing what’s going to happen and staying stagnant, I thought the best thing to do for this team moving forward is to bring in a different voice, different message, different perspective right now,” Tingler said.

Ben Fritz — the team’s bullpen coach — will be the interim pitching coach for the rest of the season.

San Diego’s pitching staff has a 4.82 ERA in August, with three of its main starting pitchers — Yu Darvish, Chris Paddack, and Dinelson Lamet — and Drew Pomeranz, one of its top relievers, on the injured list. The Padres start a three-game home series against the division rival Dodgers on Tuesday.

Atlanta’s Mike Soroka ‘floored’ by shock reinjury

Mike Soroka already went through nine grueling months of rehab after blowing out his right Achilles tendon. Now he’s doing it all again.

“This process is not something I’d wish on somebody,” said Soroka, speaking for the first time since he learned he re-tore his Achilles and would need another major operation. “But I know I’ll be stronger from it. I’m looking forward to that day when I can look back and draw strength from this entire process.”

Soroka, who made the All-Star Game as a rookie in 2019, has not pitched since the initial injury three starts into the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. While walking toward the home clubhouse at Truist Park in May, not long after a protective boot had been removed from his leg, Soroka completely tore the tendon for the second time.

“I wasn’t even really ‘walking’ walking yet,” Soroka, still only 24, recalled. “I was just kind of hobbling along, putting some pressure under the ground and getting the heel up. About 10 feet away from the entryway door here at Truist, it went ‘bang.’ I don’t think any of us believed it. . . . We had gotten through so many hurdles. I had pitched in a spring training game. It’s not like we were fresh in the rehab process.

“It floored me. That moment was without a doubt one of the hardest moments of my life.”

While the prognosis for a full recovery is generally not as favorable for those who re-tear the Achilles tendon, Soroka said the doctors took additional steps in the second surgery to make the area stronger. They graphed part of a hamstring onto the tendon to give it extra stability, and used older-style sutures — which are a bit thicker than what’s normally used — to further strengthen the leg.

“We’re making progress every day,” he said. “It’s been fun to see.”

Voit, Naquin earns Player of the Week nods

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit and Cincinnati outfielder Tyler Naquin were named their leagues’ players of the week. Voit earned the American League award for the third time after going 10-for-21 (.476) with two homers, three doubles, 11 RBIs and a 1.427 OPS in six straight New York victories. Naquin won his first career weekly honor by going 13-for-26 (.500) with an MLB-leading four homers, a triple, three doubles and a 1.706 OPS in seven games . . . Highly regarded Miami pitching prospect Edward Cabrera is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday against Washington. Cabrera, 23, is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 starts at three minor league levels this year. He was sidelined early in the season by a biceps injury. The right-handed Dominican is 19-25 with a 3.54 ERA in five seasons in the minors, with 361 strikeouts in 341 innings.