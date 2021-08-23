Most Democrats and Republicans agree on need to help Afghan interpreters enter US, poll finds

With the Taliban back in control, thousands of Afghans who worked as translators and in intelligence services alongside international troops could now face potential retaliation. Images of desperate Afghans thronging to the airport, some clinging and apparently falling from a US military aircraft, led to passionate pleas from some prominent Democrats and Republicans to make resettling refugees, especially those who have aided the United States, a top priority.

Overall, 81 percent of Americans said the United States should support Afghans who worked with US troops and officials in recent years, according to the CBS News/YouGov poll published Sunday. Some 90 percent of Democrats and 76 percent of Republicans were supportive of such efforts.

Americans from both parties overwhelmingly support helping Afghan translators and others who aided the war effort enter the United States after the Taliban’s lightning-fast takeover — a rare show of unity amid increasingly polarized domestic politics.

The poll also found that although 63 percent approved of the US pulling troops out of Afghanistan, most said the withdrawal could have been better handled.

A plurality (44 percent) said the removal of troops had been handled “very badly,” and 67 percent said President Biden had failed to show a “clear plan” for evacuating American civilians.

The CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,142 US adult residents interviewed between August 18-20, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

The poll’s findings are striking given the divisions over how to handle Afghan refugees that recently emerged among conservatives.

Several congressional Republicans have said the United States should welcome refugees fleeing the country to prevent a humanitarian crisis, especially Afghans who assisted the United States. “We need to care for them,” Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, told a local Kentucky television station last week. “We owe it to these people, who are our friends and who worked with us, to get them out safely if we can.”

In Texas, Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, offered his support and prayers to refugees, especially those granted special visas after assisting the US military. Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, also voiced his support despite advocating for limits on refugees in the past. “We have an obligation not to leave people to die at the hands of the Taliban for the crime of helping America,” Cruz told reporters in Dallas last week. Several governors across the political spectrum also offered aid and messages that refugees would be welcome in their states.

But the nativist wing of the party, which backed President Trump’s “America First” agenda, is warning that Afghan refugees could pose a security threat and is stoking fears about where they would settle in the United States.

"If history is any guide, and it's always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country, and over the next decade, that number may swell to the millions," Fox News's Tucker Carlson said last Monday. "So first we invade, and then we are invaded."

Last month, about 200 Afghan interpreters and their families arrived in Virginia, to be resettled across the county, in the first planned evacuations of thousands imperiled because of their work with the United States.

The Taliban, for its part, said in a June statement that former interpreters were not at risk, but should “show remorse.”

They have also in recent days promised a general amnesty and sought to underscore that today’s Taliban is not the group the world remembered from the last time it came to power.

Yet, there were reports of militants going house-to-house, seeking to root out Afghan security officials and people who may have worked with US or NATO forces in major cities.