Add audience response to what’s been unpredictable about ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

I found a number of flaws in the eight-episode series, which is a less satirical, more touchy-feely take on “The White Lotus.” The Big Mystery doesn’t feel compelling enough, and a few of the characters are merely types.

I’ve been surprised by the critical response to “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which premiered last week on Hulu. The critics, a group in which I include professionals as well as my vocal but non-professional TV-obsessed friends, have been largely negative about the drama, which features Nicole Kidman as a Russian wellness guru who uses unconventional methods of healing. On Metacritic, the show has a tepid 52 rating out of 100.

But I enjoyed watching the six episodes released to critics, partly for the creepy setup that finds Kidman’s celestial Masha spying on her carefully selected guests, and mostly for the acting, which ranges from engaging (Bobby Cannavale, Manny Jacinto) to remarkable (Melissa McCarthy, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon). I think it’s an imperfect but entertaining late-summer miniseries, with Kidman going over-the-top in ways I found captivating and, at moments, kind of amusing.

I’m writing this because Hulu just released the news that “Nine Perfect Strangers” is the most-watched Hulu original ever. That includes other big Hulu shows such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mrs. America,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” and “The Great.” (Streaming services don’t release specific ratings numbers.) The information, general as it is, suggests that I am not entirely alone in liking the show, as it takes a collection of guests on a big, crazy, unpredictable trip without leaving the retreat.

