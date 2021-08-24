Analog Devices gets OK to buy rival

Analog Devices has received approval from Chinese antitrust regulators to proceed with its acquisition of rival chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products, and plans to complete the deal this week, most likely on Thursday. The approval from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation was the last regulatory approval that Wilmington-based Analog and Maxim, which is based in San Jose, Calif., needed to seal the deal. The decision was also seen in the industry as a good sign for other mergers in the semiconductor sector. Analog’s purchase of Maxim was valued at $21 billion when it was announced in July 2020, making it the largest acquisition in Analog’s history. Also at the time, Analog said the merger would put the company on a path to generate more than $8 billion in annual revenue, based on annual sales at Analog and Maxim. Together, the two companies employ about 23,000 people, based on their most recent annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. — JON CHESTO

PHARMACEUTICALS

Vertex teams up with Arbor Biotechnologies

Vertex Pharmaceuticals placed a big bet on gene editing, and on Tuesday, it got bigger. The Boston firm unveiled a partnership with Cambridge-based Arbor Biotechnologies, potentially worth up to $1.2 billion, to use its CRISPR gene-editing tech to develop ex vivo engineered cell therapies. Vertex said the deal with Arbor will help it develop therapies to treat two blood disorders — sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia — and Type 1 diabetes. The deal comes four months after Vertex poured another $900 million into its partnership with CRISPR Therapeutics, which is also fueling its quest to develop gene editing therapies for the blood disorders. The agreement with Arbor allows Vertex to collaborate on up to seven programs, the companies said. Vertex first began working with Arbor in 2018, inking a deal worth $30 million upfront, according to the Boston Business Journal. With potentially more than $2 billion pouring into two partnerships, Vertex is pushing ahead in its race with Cambridge biotech bluebird bio to bring the first a cure for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia to the market. — ANISSA GARDIZY

INVESTMENTS

Yale names protege of Swensen to run endowment

Yale University named an alumnus and protege of late investment chief David Swensen to run the university’s $31 billion endowment and carry out the legendary money manager’s legacy. Matthew Mendelsohn, 36, will head the second-largest private college endowment in the United States — one that’s the envy of peers and institutional investors. He joined the fund after graduating from Yale in 2007 and most recently managed its venture capital assets, which make up more than 25 percent of the fund. Mendelsohn begins as chief investment officer on Sept. 1. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

New home sales were up in July

Sales of new US homes rose in July for the first time in four months as additional inventory paired with firm underlying demand supported purchases. Purchases of new single-family homes increased 1 percent to a 708,000 annualized pace following an upwardly revised 701,000 in June, government data showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 697,000 rate. The report suggests new-home sales are steadying somewhat after falling to the lowest level since April 2020 in the prior month. While inventory remains limited, the increase in the supply of homes helped fuel sales. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOUSING

Zell and Toll Brothers team up to build apartments, including in Boston

Sam Zell’s Equity Residential and the luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers have formed a partnership to develop apartments, looking to deploy $1.9 billion to take advantage of the surging demand for rentals. The two companies will invest about $750 million in equity, plus additional debt, over the next three years to develop projects in Boston, Seattle, Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth and the San Diego area, according to a statement on Tuesday. Rents in the United States are surging as would-be homebuyers get shut out of the housing market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Best Buy follows others in raising outlook

Best Buy raised its sales outlook for the year after breezing past Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain joined the slew of other major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Macy’s putting up banner numbers, suggesting that Americans have continued to be spend even as the Delta variant spreads. There have been concerns that consumer spending, which drives 70 percent of economic activity in the United States, would begin to slow again as it did early in 2020 when COVID-19 first hit the country. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TELEVISION

Longtime head of AMC Networks resigns

Josh Sapan abruptly stepped down at the helm of AMC Networks Inc., ending a long tenure as the cable-channel owner attempts to navigate a shift toward streaming and compete in a landscape dominated by bigger, better-known media rivals. Sapan, who had been president and chief executive officer for 26 years, will become executive vice chairman. In his new role,the 70-year-old will work with company leadership and help with its creative direction, AMC Networks said in a statement Tuesday. Matthew Blank, a former chief executive of Showtime Networks, will serve as interim CEO while AMC searches for a replacement. Sapan transformed AMC from a sleepy cable channel known for showing old black-and-white movies into a home for critically acclaimed dramas like “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.” AMC’s zombie drama, “The Walking Dead,” has been one of the most watched shows on cable for several years and fueled numerous spinoffs. But its audience declined in later seasons and Sapan has faced questions about when he would find his next monster hit. “The Walking Dead” began its final season this week. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb and charitable arm to provide free housing to Afghan refugees

Airbnb and its charitable arm, Airbnb.org, said Tuesday that the company intended to provide free temporary housing globally for 20,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. As US and European governments race to evacuate tens of thousands of people, the property rental company called the displacement and resettlement of refugees a “significant humanitarian crisis.” The cost of the accommodations will be covered with money from Airbnb and its chief executive, Brian Chesky, as well as contributions from the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, which was begun in June with the goal of raising $25 million. The organization is working with resettlement agencies and offered to support federal and state governments. — NEW YORK TIMES

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s in Britain drops milkshakes from menu for lack of truck drivers

McDonald’s says it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants because of supply problems stemming from a shortage of truck drivers. The fast-food chain says it is also experiencing shortages of bottled drinks. It is the latest in a series of shortages of parts and products in Britain blamed on a combination of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. Britain’s exit from the European Union at the end of last year has made it harder for the bloc’s citizens to work in the UK, and businesses have also been hit by large numbers of employees having to self-isolate because of possible exposure to the virus. — ASSOCIATED PRESS