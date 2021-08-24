Your Sweetgreen salad may soon be made by a robot. The chain is acquiring MIT startup Spyce

The two companies share a common purpose, according to Sweetgreen cofounder Jonathan Neman, and Spyce’s technology will enable Sweetgreen to improve the quality of its food and the efficiency of its operations.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t given, but it is expected to close in the third quarter.

“We built sweetgreen to connect more people to real food and create healthy fast food at scale for the next generation, and Spyce has built state-of-the-art technology that perfectly aligns with that vision,” Neman said in a statement. Through the acquisition, he said, ”we will be able to elevate our team member experience, provide a more consistent customer experience and bring real food to more communities.”

Advertisement

The "Infinite Kitchen" at Spyce, an automated system that contains the ingredients for the restaurant's meals. Courtesy of Spyce

Spyce, opened in 2018 by a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumni, prepares its meals in a mostly automated kitchen. At its two locations, in Downtown Crossing and Harvard Square, customers can order at a kiosk and watch their meals come together.

Behind the counter, workers load ingredients into refrigerated containers in Spyce’s “Infinite Kitchen,” which balances timing, technique, and measurement to try to ensure each bowl turns out exactly as planned. Its double-sided plancha — divided into multiple temperature-controlled lanes, each for a different ingredient — sears the foods before depositing them into a bowl that travels through the kitchen on a conveyor belt.

Bowls travel through the Spyce kitchen on a conveyor belt. Courtesy of

After shuttering its only location in 2019 to make improvements, Spyce reopened with its new, higher-efficiency kitchen in November 2020 and added its second location, in Cambridge, in January. During the pandemic, the company pivoted toward pickup and delivery, even hiring its own in-house delivery team. Spyce branded itself as a place to stop by or order a quick, veggie-heavy meal — with options ranging from fruity salads to spicy ramen noodles.

Advertisement

A Sierra Salad bowl from Spyce. Courtesy of Spyce

Sweetgreen, which has 34 locations in Boston, is still determining when it will introduce Spyce’s technology into its kitchen, according to a press release. The MIT startup raised about $25 million in venture capital funding, according to PitchBook data, and has more than 20 investors, among them the Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud.

The merger is expected to allow Sweetgreen’s team members time to focus more on preparation and hospitality, as well as help its locations push out orders faster and with more consistency, the company said. Sweetgreen will also be better able to expand its menu to offer a wider array of meal options. (It’s unclear what, if any, impact the deal may have on staffing levels.)

“As operators in the healthy, fast casual space, Sweetgreen has long been the brand that we have most admired,” Spyce cofounder Michael Farid said in a statement. “We’re excited to come on board to join another inspiring, founder-led company, and to work together to blaze the trail for the future of this industry.”

Angela Yang can be reached at angela.yang@globe.com.