A corn stripper with sharp little teeth also sweeps the silk away

With the sweetest of corn in markets these days, it’s a pleasure to eat it straight on the cob. But when you want fresh corn off the cob for a summer salad, chowder, or whatever, Kuhn Rikon’s newest corn stripper makes quick work of the task and functions well on either cooked or uncooked corn. And it offers a bonus: a built-in silicone brush that sweeps the silk away. Then, the gadget’s curved stainless steel blade with its sharp little teeth will quickly give the ear a close shave, striping away several rows of kernels in one motion. Yes, you could use a knife, but the tool takes up little space so it’s worth having one in the drawer. And a plastic cover is included to keep your fingers safe. Kuhn Rikon Corn Zipper with Silk Brush ($14 to $15) is available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; LeRoux Kitchen, 208 Main St., Falmouth, 774-763-2081; Crate & Barrel locations, or go to ohttps: www.kuhnrikonshop.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND