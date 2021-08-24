fb-pixel Skip to main content

A corn stripper with sharp little teeth also sweeps the silk away

The gadget’s curved stainless steel blade will quickly give the ear a close shave

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated August 24, 2021, 10 minutes ago
Kuhn Rikon Corn Zipper with Silk Brush.
Kuhn Rikon Corn Zipper with Silk Brush.Handout

With the sweetest of corn in markets these days, it’s a pleasure to eat it straight on the cob. But when you want fresh corn off the cob for a summer salad, chowder, or whatever, Kuhn Rikon’s newest corn stripper makes quick work of the task and functions well on either cooked or uncooked corn. And it offers a bonus: a built-in silicone brush that sweeps the silk away. Then, the gadget’s curved stainless steel blade with its sharp little teeth will quickly give the ear a close shave, striping away several rows of kernels in one motion. Yes, you could use a knife, but the tool takes up little space so it’s worth having one in the drawer. And a plastic cover is included to keep your fingers safe. Kuhn Rikon Corn Zipper with Silk Brush ($14 to $15) is available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; LeRoux Kitchen, 208 Main St., Falmouth, 774-763-2081; Crate & Barrel locations, or go to ohttps: www.kuhnrikonshop.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Boston Globe video