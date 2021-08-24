I have a crush on everyone

I am in a midst of an existential love crisis — kind of. My problem is that I have loved so many people, and am currently still liking/experimenting or have loads of bottled up feelings about so many people, regardless if they are a friend or even occasionally foe. I do not want to be dramatic about it, but it seems like I am always interested or even attracted to people all the time.

I feel like I’m stuck, but I just can’t help myself from developing feelings for people, and I assume it must be an internal issue I have to work on. Right now, I feel like I have to love and understand myself first but at the same time, there is always a need for me to form crushes or even randomly daydream about all of these people all the time, and this is starting to scare me as there is no consistency at all. I really wish I could figure out how to stop developing feelings at all and stay numb, but how do we even do that? I am seriously concerned if I have these feelings out of boredom or I should just shoot my shot and live life?

— Confused and taking an L

A. “I really wish I could figure out how to stop developing feelings at all and stay numb.”

Well, that’s not the answer. Feelings, while complicated, are helpful. You don’t have to go from everything to nothing.

I do think you could benefit from talking to someone (a counselor, therapist, etc.) about having crushes vs. loves, contextualizing these feelings, etc. You’re not the only person out there with an active imagination. Many people wonder “what if” about others in their lives ... and then they let those feelings settle. And that’s a big question here. After taking the time to get to know someone, do you better understand how they fit into your life? Is part of this issue about figuring out whether they share your feelings of attraction? I’m wondering how much this is about a need for validation vs. romance.

I also wonder how often you do shoot your shot. Is all of this an internal monologue? Are you willing to share your feelings and let any of these relationships grow? Maybe it’s time.

Liking people is nice. Experimenting is fun and good. Treating yourself and others well is the most important thing. Sometimes it takes a while to learn how to do that.

Seek out some counseling because it’s nice to process this stuff out loud. If these crushes are stopping you from making and keeping friends, getting stuff done, and getting to know people on a deeper level, you do need to figure out what’s happening. But it is possible this is part of how you’re learning to love and understand yourself.

Take a deep breath and get some context.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

Sounds like you’re living life entirely in your head. In terms of feelings, humans have feelings, that’s part of the deal of being human. So no point trying to numb anything, although it does sound like you need a hobby and a behavioral therapist to coach you through all of this. It’s OK to be attracted to tons of people and is pretty normal for a young person (I am assuming you are young), but if it’s detracting from your life, which it sounds like it might be, get some outside support. HELLOWORLD13

I don’t know why there has to be “consistency” in who attracts your attention. I’m feeling a lot of shame in your letter and I think you need to address that first before “shooting your shot.” BKLYNMOM

You don’t have to stay numb. But start recognizing the difference between a crush and actual feelings for someone. We all get crushes. That doesn’t mean we fall in love with all of them. CUPPAJOESEATTLE

“Interested...liking...daydreaming...having a crush...developing feelings. These are all descriptions of thinking not doing. Have a relationship and experience what it feels like. Decide if you want to continue. QUADROPENTA

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.