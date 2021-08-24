Recipe: Make these summer muffins with the glut of zucchini in your garden, yogurt, and a few walnuts

Makes 12

That zucchini just won't stop! Gardeners everywhere bemoan the glut, looking for recipes. These one-bowl muffins will make a small dent and deliver a treat you might like enough so they become a summer favorite. With some whole-wheat flour added to all-purpose, and warm spices -- cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg -- the muffins have a pleasing, earthy flavor, bolstered by a hint of orange. Grated zucchini, canola or mild olive oil, and whole-milk Greek yogurt keep them from becoming dry. If you line the muffin tin with two papers in each indentation, the outside paper stays clean and the muffins look great after baking. They're not overly sweet, just the right note for a gentle start to the day. A warm, homemade muffin on a summer morning makes the outside world pause for a few moments. Who doesn't want that?

1 cup walnuts halves or pieces 1 cup all-purpose flour ¾ cup whole-wheat flour 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon ground cloves ¾ cup packed dark brown sugar 3 eggs ½ cup canola or mild olive oil ½ cup whole-milk Greek yogurt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Grated rind of 1 orange 1½ cups grated zucchini

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a standard muffin tin with paper cups, placing 2 papers in each muffin cup (you will need 24 paper cups).

2. Fill a zipper bag with the walnuts and seal the bag. Tap lightly with a rolling pin to coarsely chop them. Set aside 1/3 cup chopped nuts for the muffin tops.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to blend them. Whisk in the brown sugar, crumbling any large lumps with your fingers.

4. Make a well in the center of the bowl. Add the eggs, canola or olive oil, yogurt, vanilla extract, and orange rind to the well. Whisk the liquids until blended. Use a spatula to incorporate the flour, and once incorporated, fold in the zucchini and walnuts.

5. Use a 3-ounce (2 1/2-inch-wide) ice cream scoop or a large spoon to divide the batter evenly among the 12 muffin cups. You will need about 1/3 cup batter per cup. Sprinkle the tops of the muffins with the reserved chopped nuts. Tap the pan once on the table to settle any air pockets.

6. Transfer the muffins to the oven and bake for 22 to 25 minutes, turning the tin from back to front halfway through baking, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffins comes out clean. Set the muffin tin on a rack to cool slightly. Serve warm.

Sally Pasley Vargas