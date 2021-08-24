Recipe: Sonoran hot dogs, wrapped in bacon and topped with spicy condiments, are having a moment

Serves 4

Sonoran hot dogs are not new, but they're having a moment. They're a crossover of Mexican and Southwest influences on the traditional hot dog and they're popular street food. Vendors in Arizona and California peddle their unique take on the dish. And while variations abound, most include a bacon-wrapped hot dog served on a bolillo-style bun, a French roll popular in Mexico as the base for tortas. The hot dogs are garnished with both grilled and fresh condiments. This version starts with a fresh pico de gallo made with plum tomatoes, lime, cilantro, and a ripe but firm avocado that won't break down too much in the salsa; stir it in at the last minute. Cook the hot dogs slowly in a heavy skillet over medium heat to avoid burning the bacon. Once it's browned, layer the dogs with sauteed onions and peppers, a schmear of mayonnaise, and a hearty dollop of your pico de gallo. Top it all off with a sprinkle of queso fresco. If you prefer a saucier sandwich, add mustard or extra mayonnaise tableside. Spoon hot pinto beans on top or under the hot dog, if you like. Dress it up and don't hold back. You really can't go wrong.

PICO DE GALLO

½ large white onion, finely chopped 1 jalapeno, seeded, and finely chopped 2 plum tomatoes, finely chopped ¼ teaspoon salt, or more to taste Juice of 1 lime, or more to taste 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro ½ ripe (but firm) avocado, finely chopped

1. In a bowl, combine the onion, jalapeno, tomatoes, salt, lime juice, and cilantro. Stir well. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or lime juice, if you like.

2. Just before serving, gently stir in the avocado.

HOT DOGS

1 tablespoon canola oil ½ onion, thinly sliced 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced 4 hot dogs 4 slices bacon 4 bolillo rolls or top-loading hot dog buns ¼ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese

1. Set the oven at 300 degrees.

2. In a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat the canola oil. Add the onion and jalapeno and cook, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the onion softens and begins to brown. Transfer to a plate. Wipe out the skillet.

3. Wrap each hot dog with 1 slice bacon. Place the hot dogs seam side down in the skillet over medium heat. Cook the hot dogs for 20 to 25 minutes, turning every 4 to 5 minutes, or until the bacon is browned all over.

4. Meanwhile, warm the rolls or buns in the oven for 5 minutes.

5. Split the bolillo rolls in half lengthwise along the top (so they look like top-loading hot dog buns), being careful not to cut all the way through. Spread the inside of each roll or hot dog bun with 1 tablespoon mayonnaise. Spoon some of the cooked onion and jalapeno onto each roll. Place the hot dogs in the rolls and top with ample pico de gallo. Garnish with queso fresco or feta.

