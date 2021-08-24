Recipe: Use the deviled dressing popular on eggs to make this creamy chicken salad

Serves 4

Deviled eggs, popular for decades, are appealing because of the combination of mayo, mustard, vinegar, and a little heat. It almost doesn't matter how you make them. Instead of eggs, use that seasoned mayo dressing with shredded chicken and you have a creamy, slightly hot, summer salad. Chicken breasts with the skin and bones intact are best for poaching because the bones add flavor to the broth as it simmers for half an hour. Let the chicken sit in the cooking liquid for another half hour to set the meat and give it a good texture, then lift it out and let it cool. Make the dressing and finish it with red onion, scallions, capers, and cayenne pepper. Pull the chicken off the bone with your hands as you shred the meat. Add it to the dressing and thin the salad, if you like, with extra apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar to give the bowl even more of a lively taste. Surround the salad with cut-up native tomatoes and sliced cucumbers and it will look grand.

4 chicken breast halves, skin and bones intact (2 1/2 pounds total) 1 teaspoon salt, and more to taste 3 whole black peppercorns 3 sprigs fresh parsley, stems separated from leaves ¾ cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar, or more to taste 2 scallions, white and light green only, very thinly sliced ¼ red onion, very thinly sliced 1 tablespoon capers ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper Extra slivered red onion (for garnish) Extra capers (for garnish)

1. In a large saucepan that will hold all the chicken (it's OK if it's a tight squeeze), set the chicken skin side up. Add water to cover by 1 inch and bring to a boil. Skim the surface thoroughly. Lower the heat and add the 1 teaspoon salt, peppercorns, and parsley stems. Cover the pan and simmer for 30 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the chicken sit in the pan for 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, stir the mayonnaise, mustard, and vinegar until smooth. Add a generous pinch of salt with the scallions, red onion, capers, and cayenne pepper. Stir well.

3. Remove the chicken from the cooking liquid and transfer to a bowl. Leave until it is cool enough to handle. (Strain the chicken broth and reserve for another recipe.)

4. With your hands, remove and discard the skin and bones from the chicken. Shred the breasts with your hands into long pieces. Add the chicken to the mayonnaise mixture and fold it in until it is coated all over. If the mixture seems thick, add more vinegar, 1 teaspoon at a time.

5. Chop the parsley leaves and add them to the chicken. Stir well until thoroughly blended. Serve the salad on a bed of lettuce garnished with extra onions and capers. Surround it with tomatoes and cucumbers.

Sheryl Julian