Wake up with Fire Dept. Coffee (and support first responders)

Coffee from Fire Dept. Coffee, a coffee company in Illinois run by firefighters. Handout

Coffee. It’s what keeps first responders going, says Jason Patton, a firefighter and paramedic in South Florida. “And it’s the only thing that stops us from killing each other after three shifts at the station,” he quips. Patton is vice president of Fire Dept. Coffee, a coffee roaster run by active and retired firefighters in Rockford, Ill. Navy veteran and firefighter paramedic Luke Schneider from the Rockford Fire Department launched the company in 2016. Coffee was his lifeblood through years in the service and then his job. And it’s also a symbol of camaraderie at the firehouse — when you wake up in the morning and when you and sit around the dinner table mulling over the day. Schneider roasted his own coffee beans at home, a hobby he and his wife, Kate, shared, and later spun into this side business. Patton and Schneider were brought together by Patton’s hilarious YouTube videos, Fire Department Chronicles, parodying firefighters’ work. “We need a little comic relief and to release some dopamine,” says Patton explaining why he makes the videos. The company sources high quality beans mostly from South America, and also Honduras and Indonesia. They roast in small batches (the chief roaster is a retired firefighter) and offer over two-dozen varieties — from light roast to an especially bold espresso named Skull-Crushing. Another, with twice the caffeine for an additional jolt, has the moniker Stipe Miocic, named for the famed mixed martial artist. There are flavored coffees, too, Blueberry Cake and Red Velvet, mimicking the dessert, and some infused with spirits — bourbon, tequila, Irish whiskey, or rum — that lends a hint of flavor and aroma of the liquor to your cup ($12.99 to $19.99 for 12 ounces, either whole bean or ground. A coffee of the month club is available, too). The company donates 10 percent of the proceeds to benefit sick and injured first responders. “Coffee is about companionship and brotherhood — and that includes women,” Patton says. To order, go to firedeptcoffee.com.