3 killed in wrong-way crash on I-91 in Holyoke identified

Three people died after a Subaru crashed into another car while driving on the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Holyoke Sunday, State Police said.

Wallace Sherman Jr., 78, of Gloversville, NY, was driving north on the southbound lane of I-91 when he crashed his Subaru into another car, State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

The second car held two passengers, Judith Keating and Michelle Swaller, both 65 from Milford, Conn., State Police said.