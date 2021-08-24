Acton hosting public workshops to devise climate change plan

Acton is seeking input from community members on how the town can do its part to combat climate change.

Officials recently began developing a climate action plan for how Acton can reduce its carbon footprint. Earlier this month, the town’s sustainability office teamed with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to host three virtual workshops for the public to help shape the plan.

The workshops — on different themes of the plan — are scheduled on Sept. 13, 14, and 15, each from noon to 1:15 p.m. The town is also conducting a community survey.