Beverly’s new $29 million police station is up and running

The three-story station replaces the city’s previous headquarters, which was attached to City Hall on Cabot Street. Officials said the old station, built in 1938, was antiquated and much too small to meet the department’s existing needs.

The department earlier this month began conducting operations out of the city’s new $29 million station at 175 Elliot St. following completion of an 18-month project to erect the facility.

The Beverly Police Department has moved into its new home.

The new 32,000-square-foot station is more than three times the size of the previous one. Additionally, for the first time in decades, all members of the police department are now working out of a single location. Before the move, officers in specialized units were housed at different sites throughout the city.

Advertisement

The city plans an official grand opening ceremony for the new station in September, as well as open house events for community members to tour the building.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.