Brockton man, 37, arrested for Dorchester homicide

A Brockton man was arrested Tuesday in Boston in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester earlier this month, police said.
Indrick Rubin, 37, was arrested at 725 Albany St. Tuesday after an investigation byhomicide detectives, Boston police said in a statement. Rubin was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm for the Aug. 9 shooting of 38-year-old Aisha Shepard, of Roxbury, in the area of 27 Irma St. in Dorchester.
Shepard was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 12:29 a.m. on Aug. 9, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was one of six people shot at what residents described as a Jamaican independence day party, the Globe reported.
Shepard’s family described her as “in love with life and the people in her life,” the Globe reported. She was the mother of three children.
Rubin is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.
