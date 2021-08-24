Court hearing held for former leaders of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

Bennett Walsh, the former superintendent, and David Clinton, the former medical director, were indicted on criminal neglect charges last September for their role in a COVID-19 outbreak that prosecutors say contributed to the death of at least 76 residents. Walsh and Clinton were charged with five counts each of being a caretaker who “wantonly or recklessly commits or permits serious bodily injury” to an elderly or disabled person, and five counts each of being a caretaker who “wantonly or recklessly commits or permits abuse, neglect, or mistreatment” to an elderly or disabled person.

SPRINGFIELD — A Hampden Superior Court judge held a hearing Tuesday to consider a motion to dismiss charges against the former superintendent and former medical director of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, which was ravaged by COVID-19 last year.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said the charges were based on a March 27, 2020 decision to combine two dementia units into one because of a staffing shortage, which put veterans with the virus in close proximity to others who were not showing signs of illness, thereby increasing the exposure of asymptomatic veterans to the virus. Prosecutors allege those decisions were ultimately up to Walsh and Clinton and were reckless because they increased the chances of other veterans contracting the virus.

Walsh and Clinton, dressed in suits and wearing face masks, sat and listened quietly during Tuesday’s proceedings as prosecutors and defense lawyers presented their arguments.

Assistant Attorney General Kevin Lownds explained to Judge Edward J. McDonough Jr. how exposure to COVID-19 could constitute a bodily injury.

But Michael Jennings, an attorney representing Bennett, argued that the Commonwealth failed to produce evidence of direct bodily injury or evidence that patients were suffering from dehydration or malnutrition.

“The reason they fail is because there wasn’t any bodily injury,” Jennings said. “They couldn’t find any evidence to produce that was actual bodily injury.”

No decision was made on the motion to dismiss, and a status hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 28.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.