Developer drops plans for Paragon Park arcade building

“We just finished up construction of the Boardwalk after two crazy [pandemic-affected] seasons,” Reale said. “We are going to regroup after the season.”

Chris Reale said he has been busy with the other portion of the property — an outdoor venue called Paragon Boardwalk — and hasn’t yet figured out his next step.

The owner of the last remaining Paragon Park arcade building in Hull has withdrawn his plans to build a five-story apartment building on part of the site, across from Nantasket Beach.

Reale had applied for a special permit to build the Dunes at Paragon Boardwalk, an estimated $32 million project that would have included 140 apartments, retail space, and an outdoor pool and cabana.

Advertisement

Reale bought the block-long arcade building and mini-golf course on Nantasket Avenue in November of 2017 for $2.2 million. At the time, Reale said he hoped to revive the once bustling amusement center.

The arcade was the last remnant of Paragon Park — best known for its roller coaster along the beach — which opened in 1905 and closed in 1984.

The only other remaining piece of the amusement park is the Paragon Carousel, which was bought at auction by local investors and moved a short distance in 1986 to its current site just down from Reale’s property.

Reale and his business partner, Chas Boggini, razed a portion of the arcade building in the summer of 2019 to make way for the Paragon Boardwalk, which includes a stage, volleyball court, outdoor seating, and shops and food vendors in shipping containers.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.