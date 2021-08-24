East Bridgewater’s first K-9 gets ready to serve

Hometown Foundation — a Connecticut-based nonprofit that places K-9s with police departments at no cost — donated Thor to the East Bridgewater Police, the statement said. Local business owners Dan DeSantis and Michael Payton connected East Bridgewater with the charity.

The dog and his handler, Officer Joshua DeJesus, are in the middle of a 16-week training and certification program, after which Thor will go directly into service, according to a news release.

The East Bridgewater Police Department is welcoming its first K-9, a year-old German shepherd renamed Thor in honor of the local schools’ Viking mascot.

Hometown Foundation also provided a bulletproof vest and Garmin GPS collar for Thor. The charity has given 27 K-9s to police departments in 12 states, but Thor is the first to go to Massachusetts, the statement said.

“So far the training has gone extremely well, and we are excited about having K-9 Thor begin serving the East Bridgewater community,” Deputy Chief Michael Jenkins said. “We have been looking into starting a K-9 program for a while, and the benefits are clear. Thor will be an invaluable resource, both in terms of what he will bring assisting our officers as well as being a positive ambassador for our department with members of the community.”

East Bridgewater is holding special events to raise money for the K-9 program; several residents and business owners already have donated about $3,500, the statement said.

