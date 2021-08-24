Education board clears the way for a statewide mask mandate in Massachusetts schools

The vote came just days after Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley unveiled a proposed mask mandate that would require all students and staff members to mask up inside until at least early October. It’s one of several major shifts in the last week as the COVID-19 threat increases with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

State education board members cleared the way Tuesday for a universal indoor mask mandate in Massachusetts schools, marking a stark pivot for Governor Charlie Baker’s administration, which for weeks put the onus of in-school mask policies on local leaders.

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com .

Advertisement

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted 9 to 1 to give Riley the authority to issue a mandate, with only board member Paymon Rouhanifard voting against it.

Riley is expected to formally issue the mandate this week in an effort to both create a uniform policy for all school systems to begin the year and to encourage more students and staff to get vaccinated.

“Ultimately, we believe that vaccinations will be the most important factor in bringing this pandemic to an end,” Riley said. “We know that a return this fall to full-time, in-person instruction is crucial. And after the challenges of last year, it will be incredibly important for this year to get off on a strong start.”

Under the mandate proposed by Riley last week, middle and high schools would be allowed to lift the mandate for vaccinated people after Oct. 1 if at least 80 percent of students and staff in the school building are vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff still would be required to wear masks.

Advertisement

Students with certain medical conditions or behavioral needs would be exempt from the requirement, as well as all students under age 5.

Vaccinations will not be the “sole determinant” for removing masks, Riley told board members on Tuesday, and the state has not ruled out the possibility that masks may be required intermittently throughout the school year.

Both Rouhaniford, who voted against Tuesday’s motion, and board member Martin West, who voted for it, expressed concerns there’s no clear off-ramp for mandated mask-wearing for elementary school students, who are not currently eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

“I just think that erring on the side of caution loses sight of the bigger picture,” Rouhaniford said, urging the board to use its voice to signal to Massachusetts residents that better days are ahead.

“I frankly think we have an opportunity, and you could argue a responsibility, to signal optimism that we are opening the door toward normalcy,” he said.

As recently as last week, Baker defended his decision to leave mask mandates up to local school officials. In an interview on GBH News’ “Boston Public Radio,” Baker said, “I think local officials need authority and the ability to make decisions on stuff like this.”

“We did make a very strong recommendation,” Baker added.

But Baker faced mounting pressure from teachers unions and medical associations alike. In a letter last week, US Representative Ayanna Pressley also urged Baker to enact both mask and vaccine mandates in schools.

Pressed at a news conference at the State House on Friday, Baker acknowledged the about-face and said the administration is working to respond to an ever-changing threat. The evolution came amid ongoing conversations with local officials and education experts, and as state officials kept an eye on increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

Advertisement

“I said all along that we always make adjustments when we think we need to,” he said. “I’ve always said ‘at this time,’ too. Those are constant conversations and they evolve.”

For critics, though, the decision came too late — and the month before the shift was not just wasted time but harmful for local school officials.

“The Baker administration owes our commonwealth an apology for holding our communities’ health and wellbeing in limbo until mere days before children go back to classes,” said state Senator Becca Rausch, a Needham Democrat who wrote to Baker in July calling for a mask mandate in schools. The “writing was on the wall back in July” that masks should be worn in schools, Rausch said.

In addition to masks in schools, Baker reversed his position on the question of vaccine mandates for state workers. After saying for months he did not plan to require vaccines for public employees under his purview, he announced last week one of the nation’s strictest such policies for 44,000 executive department contractors and employees, saying he wanted to set an example as the state’s largest employer.

That’s in line with a Baker administration pandemic response that has at times been marked by pivots and reversals — a strategy critics pan as unpredictable and that allies praise as flexible in the face of a shifting emergency.

Advertisement

Peter Ubertaccio, a vice president at Caldwell University and longtime Massachusetts political watcher, said he doesn’t believe the pivot will hurt Baker politically “given the uniqueness of trying to govern during a rapidly changing pandemic.”

Announcing a school mask mandate earlier this summer, before it was clear where the COVID-19 trend lines would land come fall, might have backfired, Ubertaccio added.

“It’s less of a standard political flip flop and more simply bowing to reality,” Ubertaccio said. “People are willing to continue to give him room to maneuver because it’s such an extraordinary political moment.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.