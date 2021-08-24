Firefighter battle 3-alarm fire at a vacant office building in Cambridge

Cambridge firefighters responded to 617 Concord Ave. shortly after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a one-story commercial building on fire, public information officer Jeremy Warnick said.

Firefighters extinguished a 3-alarm fire at a vacant office building in Cambridge Tuesday night, fire officials said.

Photos taken by Cambridge fire show flames bursting through office windows, expelling clouds of smoke into the street.

Flames spilled out the windows of a 3-alarm fire in Cambridge Tuesday night. Cambridge Fire Department

The fire was contained around 8:00 p.m. , a spokesperson for Cambridge fire said. Firefighters from Boston, Somerville, and Watertown provided mutual aid, according to the spokesperson.

Several firefighters experienced heat exhaustion after battling the flames, but otherwise no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Concord Avenue and surrounding roads remain closed as of 9:18 p.m. while firefighters continue assessing the scene, Warnick said.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by Cambridge fire.

