Firefighter battle 3-alarm fire at a vacant office building in Cambridge

Firefighters extinguished a 3-alarm fire at a vacant office building in Cambridge Tuesday night, fire officials said.
Cambridge firefighters responded to 617 Concord Ave. shortly after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a one-story commercial building on fire, public information officer Jeremy Warnick said.
Photos taken by Cambridge fire show flames bursting through office windows, expelling clouds of smoke into the street.
The fire was contained around 8:00 p.m. , a spokesperson for Cambridge fire said. Firefighters from Boston, Somerville, and Watertown provided mutual aid, according to the spokesperson.
Several firefighters experienced heat exhaustion after battling the flames, but otherwise no injuries were reported, fire officials said.
Concord Avenue and surrounding roads remain closed as of 9:18 p.m. while firefighters continue assessing the scene, Warnick said.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by Cambridge fire.
I) Three alarms were ordered, Box 3-91, this evening for the fire in the 1 story, commercial building 716 Concord Av, corner of Fawcett St.— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 25, 2021
Time of the 1st alarm was 716 p.m.
Firefighters from 10 engine companies, 6 ladder companies, 2 squads, & Rescue 1 worked at the fire. pic.twitter.com/QVxchAi1BK
II) Three alarms, Box 3-91, 716 Concord Av.— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 25, 2021
Mutual aid companies from Somerville, Boston, & Watertown assisted Cambridge at the fire. Companies were engaged for an extensive period in conditions of high heat & humidity. pic.twitter.com/oOlDvvcKR4
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.