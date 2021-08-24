Green Line power problems lead to shuttle buses between Reservoir and Kenmore stations

Shuttle buses are in use on the Green Line’s D line between the Reservoir station in Newton and Kenmore station in Kenmore Square due a problem with downed power lines, according to the MBTA.
Green Line D Branch: Shuttle buses replacing service between Reservoir and Kenmore due to downed wires near Brookline Hills. The Power Department is on scene making repairs.— MBTA (@MBTA) August 24, 2021
The T said crews from its power department are working to repair the damaged lines.
The T did not estimate when regular service will resume on the D Line.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.