Green Line power problems lead to shuttle buses between Reservoir and Kenmore stations

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated August 24, 2021, 30 minutes ago

Shuttle buses are in use on the Green Line’s D line between the Reservoir station in Newton and Kenmore station in Kenmore Square due a problem with downed power lines, according to the MBTA.

The T said crews from its power department are working to repair the damaged lines.

The T did not estimate when regular service will resume on the D Line.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

