A grim outlook for COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t wait for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to come back in October. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 186 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 676,741 (out of 1.1 million residents)

New cases (since Friday): 577

Advertisement

Test-positive rate: 6.1 percent

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

As the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the country, Rhode Island is on pace see several hundred more coronavirus-related deaths by Dec. 1, according to a projection from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

Researchers at IHME, who have been tracking and projecting COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, are offering three different scenarios for each state:

A projection in which everything stays the same, based on the current pace of vaccinations, new infections, and mask use.

A worse-case situation in which all fully vaccinated people stop wearing masks.

A scenario where a universal mask policy is in place.

As of Monday, Rhode Island had reported 2,757 deaths related to COVID-19 since March 19, 2020. Here’s a look at IHME’s projections for deaths by Dec. 1:

Current pace: 3,135 deaths

Worse-case: 3,415 deaths

With universal masking: 2,892 deaths

Governor Dan McKee has mandated masks in all public schools and state buildings, and has made a relentless push for all Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated. As of Monday, nearly 75 percent of residents age 18 and over were fully vaccinated.

McKee hasn’t yet signaled whether he wants to expand mask requirements to the broader public, and he’s likely to face opposition from hospitality groups and gym owners if he does.

According to IHME, roughly 21 percent of Rhode Islanders say they always wear a mask in public. The researchers believe that universal masking would mean that 95 percent of people wear facial coverings in public all of the time.

Advertisement

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: The “Superman” building just isn’t that special. But state leaders should still have a serious conversation about how to convert it into apartments rather than tearing it down. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Carlos Munoz has a smart essay on why we should all be thankful that Tropical Storm Henri wasn’t as devastating as it could have been. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island Senate Republicans are challenging Governor McKee’s decision to issue a new executive order declaring a state of emergency through Sept. 18 because of new COVID-19 variants. Read more.

⚓ News you can use: Kow Kow, the truck famous for its bubble waffle cones, now has a brick-and-mortar spot on Providence’s East Side. Read more.

You can read our full Rhode Island report here.

More from the Globe

⚓ This Harvard professor predicted COVID disinformation on the web. Here’s what may be coming next. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Matthew Gilbert previews all the new shows coming to television (and the streaming apps) this week. Read more.

⚓ Is it possible that the New England Revolution are Boston’s best team right now? Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will hold their weekly press conference at 2 p.m.

⚓ At noon, Providence officials will break ground on the new Roger Williams Park Gateway, a project that will convert currently blighted lots into an enhanced entrance to the park on Broad Street.

Advertisement

⚓ All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will be at the Family Service of Rhode Island office located on Thurbers Avenue at 10 a.m. to announce a $4 million federal CCBHC (Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic) Grant.

My previous column

Last week, I suggested that Governor McKee needed to issue a statewide mask mandate for public schools. A few days later, he did.If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

My colleague Amanda Milkovits interviews Jeffrey Scott Hornoff, who spent more than six years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.