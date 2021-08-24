Lifespan hospitals limit visitors again due to rising COVID-19 cases

The major changes, according to spokeswoman Kathleen Hart, will limit the number of visitors each patient is allowed, there will be fewer family members or escorts allowed during emergency department intake, and no outside food may be brought into in during a visit, but that hospital cafeterias will remain open to visitors.

The hospital owner, which operates Rhode Island, Miriam, Hasbro Children’s, Newport, and Bradley hospitals, will have a limited visitation policy in effect at its hospitals and ambulatory care sites.

Inpatients in most settings will be allowed one visitor at a time, up to a limit of two different people for the duration of the stay. Each hospital in the system and each department has varying visitation times.

However, the visitor policy at Hasbro Children’s Hospital has largely been left unchanged. Inpatients at the children’s hospital may have two caregivers or visitors at their bedside at a time between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. One person will be able to remain at the child’s bedside between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Visitation exceptions will continue to be made for end-of-life care and accommodations will be made for patients with disabilities who need a support person, said Hart.

In all situations, visitors must be at least 18 years old. Regardless of vaccination status, all visitors cannot have any COVID-19 symptoms and they must wear a hospital-provided mask over their nose and mouth.

