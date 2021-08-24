Man rescued after crash sends car into Charles River

State Police were called at 6:13 a.m. and found a Subaru completely submerged near the Western Avenue bridge and Memorial Drive, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. The Subaru plunged into the water after it collided with a Ford pickup truck, but police are still investigating which vehicle caused the crash, Procopio said.

A Subaru was lifted from the Charles River Tuesday morning after a crash near Western Avenue and Memorial Drive.

The Subaru’s driver, who has not been identified, was found by first responders holding onto a rowing team’s safety boat near where the vehicle went into the river, according to Cambridge Fire Assistant Chief John Cotter. The man was rescued by Cambridge fire and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, a department spokesman said.

Divers searched the car and the river and determined that no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

