Melrose police officer who is also a nurse helps deliver baby girl

A Melrose mom got pretty lucky last week when she suddenly went into labor at her home and called 911.

Officer Ashley Baldwin, who is also a registered nurse, responded to the home shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Aug. 19 where a woman was in the advanced stages of labor, Melrose police said in a statement.

Drawing on her nursing skills, Baldwin determined the baby’s arrival was imminent. She immediately assisted in a successful home-delivery, police said.

After tending to the mother and child, Baldwin passed the two onto Melrose fire, who then transported the pair to a local hospital.

The newborn, who is named Avery, and her mom returned home over the weekend. On Tuesday, they returned to the Melrose Police Department, for a special reunion with Baldwin.

“Officer Baldwin represents an evolving brand of police officer. She is highly-educated, with a focus on health and wellness as well as safety and law enforcement,” Chief Michael Lyle said.

Baldwin, who joined the department in December, formerly worked as a nurse in the emergency department at Winchester Hospital. In addition to being a police officer, Baldwin also works in the emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital, the statement said.

“I am very pleased with her work, delivering professional services and care to the citizens of Melrose. We are fortunate to have people like Officer Baldwin in our ranks,” Lyle said.

