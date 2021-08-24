Newton School Committee approves indoor mask-wearing requirement for students, staff, and visitors

It also followed a report from an eight-member Medical Advisory Group, made up of medical experts who said they strongly supported the Newton Public Schools’ decision to fully reopen the schools this fall.

The 8-0 decision came the same day the state’s education board gave Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley the authority to issue a mask mandate for the state’s schools, marking the latest stage of Newton’s ongoing effort to bring students back safely into classrooms since the outbreak of COVID-19 in spring 2020.

Newton’s School Committee voted Tuesday night to implement an indoor mask-wearing requirement for students, staff, and visitors inside public school buildings and buses ahead of the full-time return to in-person classes next month.

Advertisement

The Newton Public Schools are scheduled to open Sept. 9 for in-person learning, according to the city.

The advisory group called for vaccinations for all eligible faculty, staff, and students; routine weekly COVID screening testing for everyone; and rapid antigen testing for people with possible symptoms, according to their report.

Their recommendations also included ensuring people with COVID, or who had possible symptoms, to isolate at home; implementation of ventilation upgrades in buildings; and continued .hand washing, the report said.

“When other mitigation measures are followed, distancing is less important. Therefore, the focus on keeping schools safe should concentrate on the [other] interventions described,” the report said.

The advisory group acknowledged the continued threat of the pandemic, and dangers like the more-infectious Delta variant, but highlighted the importance of in-person learning for students’ mental health and academic work.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has not been controlled and the emergence of new variants continues to challenge public health entities, all efforts for NPS need to focus on the well-being of students and the safety of operations for all faculty, staff, and students,” they said in the report.

Advertisement

They also called for universal masking in Newton’s schools and on buses, though on Tuesday morning the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to give Riley the authority to issue a mask mandate for the state’s schools.

Governor Charlie Baker and Riley had previously proposed a mask mandate for all students and staff members to wear masks in school until early October. It’s expected that Riley will issue the mask rules this week.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement before the vote that she was completely in favor of universal, mandatory masking for all students and adults in the Newton Public Schools, regardless of vaccination status. Fuller, as mayor, is a member of the School Committee.

The School Committee also unanimously approved a policy authorizing Superintendent David Fleishman to suspend or modify individual district policies to address the COVID-19 emergency, with the advice and consent of the School Committee, according to the policy.

A webinar for the school community is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., according to the city. The session will be online on Zoom, and people can submit questions in advance through an online form. The Webinar identification number is 894 9060 8033, according to the city.

Newton’s hoped-for return to full-time classroom instruction has been a long-awaited goal, and reaching it has been at times a fraught process, as the community debate swirled around how to bring students, teachers, and staff back into schools while addressing any risk of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

On Monday, one member of the schools’ medical group, Dr. Ashish K. Jha, wrote on Twitter that the group believed it’s safe to bring children back to schools full-time. He praised the city’s advisors as an “amazing group of world-class experts.”

Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health and a professor of Health Services, Policy, and Practice, said he shared their work online in case it was helpful to other communities across the country.

“Don’t worry excessively about distancing,” Jha wrote. “And this is personal[.] My kids attend Newton Public Schools.”

One thing officials, teachers, parents, and students did not want to repeat was remote learning, which had been broadly criticized for being unwieldy and making it hard for students and teachers to work together.

Michael Zilles, the president of the Newton Teachers Association, which represents about 2,000 school workers, said the union supports the School Committee decision.

“We have common interest -- the School Committee, central administration, and the union [and] the parent community and the students -- in keeping the schools safe, so we can keep the students in school learning.” Zilles said. “No one wants to go back to remote learning.”





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.