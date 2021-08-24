Quincy’s Mayor Koch to serve on new MBTA Board of Directors

The MBTA Advisory Board, on which Koch serves as chairman, voted Aug. 17 to appoint Koch to the Board of Directors, according to the statement.

Governor Charlie Baker signed a law in July that created the new board of directors, and the advisory board was allowed by lawmakers to pick one member of the seven-person panel. The advisory board represents more than 170 cities and towns served by the MBTA.

Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch will serve on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s new Board of Directors to oversee the state transit agency, according to a statement.

Koch said he promised to be a strong advocate on the new board and committed to visit each MBTA community over the next six months and “understand each of their unique challenges and opportunities.”

“I’m deeply appreciative to have earned the trust and confidence of my colleagues across our region to represent their cities and towns as a member of the MBTA Board of Directors,” Koch said.

The statement said that the person chosen for the Board of Directors needed experience with issues such as municipal government, transportation operations and planning, and housing policy.

Koch was first elected as Quincy’s mayor in 2007, and has been the advisory board’s chairman since 2011.

Brian Arrigo, the mayor of Revere and vice chairman of the advisory committee, said Koch’s appointment “gives a voice” to cities like Revere and other communities in Greater Boston about how the T is operated.

“Mayors make tough decisions every day, and this appointment adds an experienced and tested leader to the new MBTA Governing Board,” Arrigo said.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in the statement that selecting Koch to the new panel will give cities and towns “a strong and effective voice in MBTA decision making. Representation and advocacy for the residents of cities and towns matters.”

Brian Kane, executive director of the MBTA Advisory Board, said that the “MBTA Advisory Board has fought hard to get [a] seat at the governance table,” and it is excited to have Koch as its first representative.

Baker will choose five other members of the MBTA’s Board of Directors. The remaining slot is filled by the state’s transportation secretary.

Material from the State House News Service was used in this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.