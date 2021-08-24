Rhode Island power outages after Henri down to about 8,000

PROVIDENCE — About 8,000 customers in Rhode Island remained without power early Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the Henri storm system, but utility National Grid is hoping to have most of them back online by later in the afternoon.

More than 80,000 customers in the state were without electricity at the height of Sunday's storm that made landfall in Rhode Island and brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Only a few hundred homes and businesses were without power in Massachusetts as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state's major utilities.