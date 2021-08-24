Salem State announces study abroad program in Latin America

Salem State University plans to create an annual study abroad program in Latin America for health care majors as a result of new federal funding.

The university was recently awarded a $34,800 grant from the State Department’s Capacity Building Program for US Study Abroad, or IDEAS program, which helps colleges and universities to create, expand, and diversify study abroad programs.

The new initiative will enable 15 to 20 students annually in the university’s health care program to study abroad in Latin America — the specific destination to be determined. The grant also will be used to add international online learning to five general education courses.