Shirley homicide vicitim identified as 69-year-old man who was killed in his own home

Officials on Tuesday identified a man who was found dead in his home in Shirley Monday afternoon in an apparent homicide.

William Hatch, 69, was the sole occupant of a home on Groton Road, where he was found with multiple traumatic injuries, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in the statement.

No arrests have been made. Ryan’s office did not say if investigators believe the man’s death was an isolated incident.