Three weeks out from the preliminary, Boston’s mayoral hopefuls sprint down the home stretch

Tuesday marked three weeks before the preliminary election winnows the crowded field down to two final candidates for November’s general contest. It also was the eve of the voter registration deadline for the Sept. 14 ballot. All of which means Election Day is no longer some hypothetical date on the far horizon.

“I’m excited,” said Councilor Michelle Wu after touring a Roxbury YMCA Tuesday morning.

She said her campaign’s focus will continue to connect with people in the city’s neighborhoods and making sure “we are as many places as we can possibly be.” She noted that her team has been on the campaign trail for 11 months.

“We’re seeing this huge surge in momentum,” she said.

Wu has reason to be feeling good. The political class was buzzing Tuesday about a leaked internal poll, reported by Politico, from the campaign of Councilor Annissa Essaibi George’s which showed Wu as the front-runner, with 27 percent support. The poll — which has to be taken was a big grain of salt, since the methodology is not public — had Wu 12 points ahead of both Essaibi George and Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who were tied for second with 15 percent support each.

In that poll City Councilor Andrea Campbell registered at 10 percent and former city economic development chief John Barros came in at 5 percent. Essaibi George’s campaign confirmed such figures as accurate on Tuesday.

Hours before canvassing in West Roxbury and Allston-Brighton, Wu said she was always energized whenever her campaign efforts are validated, however, she demurred when asked if she was now the front-runner.

“We’re focused on making sure that this period that matters so much, reminding people when Election Day is, making sure we’re talking about what’s at stake, and getting out the vote,” she said.

Before her tour, YMCA officials discussed the most pressing issues facing city residents: child care, affordable housing, food insecurity. The Y has served tens of thousands of meals to families during the pandemic, said Wendy Zinn, chief responsibility officer for YMCA of Greater Boston, but such programs will end with the start of the school year, meaning there will be a “transition for families who have been counting on prepared meals.”

With the imminent start to the school year, Boston’s next mayor will have to be flexible, said Kathryn Saunders, executive director of the Roxbury Y.

“They need to continue to listen and respond to what parents need,”' she said. “Because it could all sorts of things that we don’t even know now.’

With 21 days to go before the preliminary, Essaibi George, also remained energized. “It’s full steam ahead,” she said after speaking at a Ukrainian flag-raising ceremony at City Hall Plaza. Her focus, she said, remains meeting and engaging with voters.

“I’ve demonstrated a real commitment to being present in every neighborhood,” she said. “And that’s not going to change in the next three weeks.”

During her remarks to the crowd, Essaibi George touched on a central biographical theme: her maternal Polish grandparents and Polish-American mother, who was born in a displaced persons camp after World War II. Afterwards, she worked the crowd a bit, shaking hands and making small talk.

Olga Lisovskaya, who is a managing partner for Sky International Center, a 20,000-member networking group for immigrants based in Boston. , said many members of that organization were supporting Essaibi George because “she resonates with us.”

“She shows up,” said Lisovskaya, who sang the Ukrainian national anthem at the event.

Asked about her campaign’s internal poll, Essaibi George, said the results “showed real strength . . . and showed continued growth and strength in our numbers.”

Other campaigns were also grinding away on Tuesday. Barros, the former economic development chief who has consistently lagged in the polls, was slated to partake in a mayoral Q&A with a Black fraternal organization Tuesday afternoon. His campaign volunteers canvassed in East Boston and West Roxbury during the afternoon. He was scheduled to attend a house party in Charlestown with supporters Tuesday evening.

Campbell, meanwhile, was slated to appear on Politica Entre Amigos, a local political talk show Tuesday evening. Janey, who has the benefit of being the acting mayor, meanwhile, had no public events scheduled for Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the day before the voter registration deadline for the preliminary elections, there were more than 437,800 registered voters in the city. Election authorities acknowledged that number could increase Wednesday and later in the week as officials received mail-in registrations, but not drastically. Early vote-by-mail applications have been sent to every registered voter in the city, according to the city’s Elections Department,

In 2013, the last time there was a crowded race to fill an open mayor’s race, voter turnout was just over 30 percent. That year, a dozen names appeared on the preliminary ballot in the mayor’s race, and Martin J. Walsh and John Connolly advanced to the general with 18.4 percent of the vote and 17.2 percent of the vote, respectively. Walsh would best Connolly in the general election, and serve as mayor for seven years before leaving to become US labor secretary in March, a move that cracked this year’s mayoral race wide open.

But 2013 was a different election with different dynamics. No matter the outcome, this year’s contest promises to be historic, as city voters are expected to elect a mayor who is not a white man for the first time in Boston’s history.

This story will be updated.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.