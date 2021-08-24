Two injured after crash involving police cruiser in Wilmington

A Wilmington police cruiser was involved in a two-car crash on Concord Street near Interstate 93 Tuesday afternoon, injuring the officer and the other driver, police said.
Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.
The crash occurred just before 4:45 p.m. on the Concord Street ramp from I-93, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail. Both the civilian and the officer were taken to a local hospital, Wilmington police wrote on Twitter.
Concord Street is currently closed in the area of Interstate 93 due to a two-car motor vehicle crash involving a police cruiser. Both operators were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. #WilmingtonMA— Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) August 24, 2021
Exit 33 on the northbound side of the highway is closed while officials investigate the crash, police said. Concord Street is closed at Woburn Street, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
