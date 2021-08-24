fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two injured after crash involving police cruiser in Wilmington

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated August 24, 2021, 27 minutes ago

A Wilmington police cruiser was involved in a two-car crash on Concord Street near Interstate 93 Tuesday afternoon, injuring the officer and the other driver, police said.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.

leaving the officer and civilian involved with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash occurred just before 4:45 p.m. on the Concord Street ramp from I-93, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail. Both the civilian and the officer were taken to a local hospital, Wilmington police wrote on Twitter.

Exit 33 on the northbound side of the highway is closed while officials investigate the crash, police said. Concord Street is closed at Woburn Street, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

Boston Globe video