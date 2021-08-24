Wellesley seeks local artists to decorate town traffic signal boxes

Amateur and professional artists, as well as art and educational institutions, are invited to apply to the program. Participants do not have to be a Wellesley resident to apply, the statement said.

The project’s goal is to “help transform local traffic boxes into visual and graphic delights that will provide an entertaining and stimulating experience to passersby,” according to a statement. Selected artists for the Wellesley Traffic Box Art Program will receive a $1,000 stipend, per location, to cover time, transportation, and supplies.

Wellesley officials are seeking artists to decorate three traffic signal boxes as part of an ongoing public art effort in the town.

Advertisement

The Wellesley Public Art Committee is working with the Wellesley Police Department on the Electrical Box Art Program. The project is helping to make the community more colorful and enhance the visual experience for town residents and visitors, officials said.

“Wellesley is home to an active creative community — of working artists, independently owned businesses, state environmental and cultural organizations, and dynamic town government — that host events regularly through the year and positively contributes to our shared physical and social environment,” the statement said.

Officials are considering several potential locations for decorating traffic boxes, including Washington Street at the Route 16 west exit ramp; Washington and Walnut streets; Central Park at Central and Grove streets; Walnut and Cedar streets; the Route 9 east ramp at Cedar Street; Church Park at Central Street and Route 16; and Linden and Everett streets.

Proposals from artists may be emailed to wellesleycap@gmail.com or delivered as hard copies to the Wellesley Police Department at 485 Washington St., in care of Chief Jack Pilecki. All submissions must be received by Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.

For more information about the project and proposal criteria, visit the town website at wellesleyma.gov.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.