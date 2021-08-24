Ex-governor Cuomo loses his Emmy

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement that given Cuomo’s resignation amid a torrent of sexual harassment allegations it was taking away the prize and removing any reference to him in its official materials.

NEW YORK — Hours after leaving office, scandal-tainted former New York governor Andrew Cuomo suffered another defeat Tuesday, losing the special Emmy Award he received last year for his daily, televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo left office at 12 a.m. Tuesday, two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face an impeachment battle that seemed inevitable after a report by independent investigators — overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James — concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.

The report marked a stunning downfall for Cuomo, whose leadership during the COVID-19 crisis drew widespread praise and accolades, including from the television academy, and led to a book deal for him worth at least $5 million.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, whose members include media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies, presented its Founders Award to Cuomo during a live-streamed ceremony in November.

In 2017, the academy reversed its decision to give the Founders Award to actor Kevin Spacey after he was accused of sexual misconduct. Other recipients of the award over the years have included former vice president Al Gore, TV icon Oprah Winfrey, and director Steven Spielberg.

Cuomo used his more than 100 Powerpoint-driven slideshows and his sometimes emotional, sometimes acerbic style to provide daily updates and detail his administration’s efforts to guide the state through the pandemic, which has left tens of thousands of New Yorkers dead.

In announcing the award for Cuomo, International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner said his briefings “worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure.”

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back,” Paisner said at the time.

Meanwhile, Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday and in her first hours on the job sought to bring a new sense of urgency to tackling immense problems that went unaddressed during Cuomo’s distracted final months in office.

In an afternoon address, she said she was immediately making masks mandatory for anyone entering schools and would work to implement a requirement that all school staff either be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. She said the state would launch a back-to-school testing program to make testing for students and staff more convenient.

“None of us want a rerun of last year’s horrors with COVID-19,” Hochul said. “Therefore we will take proactive steps to prevent that from happening.”

Hochul also pledged quick action to unstick an application bottleneck that has kept federal aid money from flowing to renters who suffered financially because of the pandemic. She promised to get the state ready to distribute vaccine booster shots, when they become widely available, including reopening mass inoculation sites that had previously closed. And she also said New Yorkers “can expect new vaccine requirements,” though she didn’t specify what those might be.

Herschel Walker joins Senate race in Georgia

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the US Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in 2022.

The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in 1982 as a University of Georgia running back. Perhaps more importantly in today’s Republican Party, he carries the backing of former president Donald Trump.

Walker has never run for office and will likely face scrutiny over his turbulent personal history as well as policy stances. But if he emerges from the Republican primary, the Senate contest would feature two Black men vying for a seat in the heart of the Deep South.

Walker stayed mum Tuesday, continuing a pattern of few comments even has he started taking steps to put a Senate bid in motion. He registered to vote last week, using an Atlanta residence owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard. Walker signed Federal Election Commission papers Tuesday declaring his candidacy, allowing him to raise money for a Senate run.

Republicans already running for the Senate seat include state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former banking executive and Navy veteran Latham Saddler, and contractor Kelvin King. Some other potential GOP candidates may not run with Walker’s entry into the race, including former senator Kelly Loeffler, who lost a to Warnock in a January special election runoff, and Representative Buddy Carter, a four-term congressman from near Savannah.

Walker is banking on Trump’s support to distinguish himself in the GOP primary. Their close relationship dates back to the 1980s, when Walker played for a Trump-owned team in the short-lived United States Football League. Walker, who went on to play 12 seasons in the National Football League, spoke in support of Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention and recently attended Trump’s private birthday celebration.

Trump has publicly encouraged Walker to enter the primary, telling a radio show in June that “he’s a great guy, he’s a patriot, and he’s a very loyal person, he’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I tell you.”

The former president’s support will be key in a Republican primary, but could be a liability in a general election in closely divided Georgia, where a crucial fraction of more affluent Republican voters defected to Democrat Joe Biden.

Office of ill lawmaker remains silent

MADISON, Wis. — The office of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates declined to update his condition on Tuesday, even as a fellow legislator asked for prayers, saying the state senator was hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

Wisconsin state Senator Andre Jacque was hospitalized on Aug. 16 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Jacque, a Republican from De Pere, is one of the Legislature’s most conservative members and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates.

His spokesman, Matt Tompach, stopped providing updates on his condition last Wednesday. On Friday night, state Representative Shae Sortwell asked his Facebook followers to pray for Jacque.

“He is in serious need of your prayers tonight,” Sortwell said. “He is in the hospital with Covid induced pneumonia.”

Jacque has been outspoken against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including sponsoring vetoed bills that would have prevented government officials or business owners from requiring proof of vaccination. He, like other Republicans, opposed the statewide mask mandate that the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down in March.

Associated Press