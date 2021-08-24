NRA cancels annual meeting in Texas because of COVID surge

The National Rifle Association announced Tuesday that it was canceling its annual meeting in Houston because of concerns over the rising number of COVID cases in the area, fueled by the delta variant.

“The NRA’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors and supporters,” the organization said in a statement. “We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications.”

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.