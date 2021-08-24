Ohio State announces vaccine mandate for students and employees

Ohio State University announced Tuesday that all students, faculty and staff would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during the fall semester, becoming one of the first large state universities to issue a vaccine mandate that extends beyond students.

“The university is taking this step because vaccines are the safest and most effective form of protection against COVID-19,” Kristina M. Johnson, president of the university, said in a statement. “This step will increase our ability to support our students in continuing their educational experiences as well as help protect our current and the state’s future workforce.”

The decision from the university, which has more than 66,000 students and 30,000 employees, comes after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older. That’s given schools and companies room to announce similar mandates.