Welcome to the most definitive week of the Biden presidency

In that initial framing, Biden succeeded. The pugnacious chaos of the Trump White House was over. But this week in late August might be the one that actually defines his presidency. There are three issues at hand that need to be resolved, or they could begin to spiral out of control for Biden.

His tweets were boring. He rarely gave news interviews. He hired professionals and bureaucrats. He spent considerable time reaffirming commitments with the leaders of longtime allies.

When President Biden first took office, he and his administration tried to send a message to audiences both at home and abroad that there was a different tone in the White House.

Advertisement

1. Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan appears to be getting worse. While flights are taking off to evacuate American citizens and those who aided America during the previous 20 years, the path to the airport in Kabul is filled with violence. As Biden’s Aug. 31 evacuation deadline approaches, there are reports that those with the proper paperwork are either unable to get to the airport or are not risking the journey because of the threat.

Biden has floated the possibility of extending American troop presence in the country past next week’s deadline, and he’s facing pressure to do so from allies. However, US military generals have reportedly told him he needs to make that decision by Tuesday in order to be ready for next week’s evacuation. Extending the deadline comes with risk — the Taliban opposes this extension, warning of “consequences,” even though it is unclear what exactly they control inside the country at the moment.

2. Coronavirus

As for the coronavirus, the Delta variant continues to rage in the United States, particularly among the unvaccinated. One of the biggest unvaccinated populations, children under 12 years old, is about to head off to school en masse over the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Around the country, school boards and local parent organizations have been full of unrest over policies about whether these children should be mandated to wear masks. The Biden administration has tried to take steps to encourage mask-wearing, but many governors countered these measures for political purposes.

It’s unclear what exactly could be done, but options could range from stricter CDC recommendations to changes in funding for states that don’t take school COVID precautions seriously enough.

3. Congress

This is the week that Democrats in Congress will decide whether the Biden legislative agenda for the first term is toast.

The House is expected to meet Tuesday and possibly take a procedural vote on whether to move forward with a $3.5 billion budget reconciliation bill that includes the largest rewriting of the social safety net in well over a generation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faces warring factions from the progressive wing and moderates in her caucus over the fate of the bill. She can only afford to lose three votes if Democrats want to ensure passage of the budget reconciliation bill. Last week, nine moderate Democrats said they would vote against the legislation if the infrastructure bill isn’t addressed first. However, the larger progressive wing has said it won’t back the infrastructure bill unless the budget reconciliation bill comes first.

Someone will have to cave, and the moderates are the smaller group and have enormous pressure placed on them. While Biden is expected to call moderates to get them to change their minds, it is largely out of his hands. Pelosi and House Democrats worked late into Monday night seeking agreement and plan to reconvene Tuesday afternoon, but as of now the path forward for both bills remains murky.

Advertisement

This could mark the dissolution of Biden’s agenda: If these two signature initiatives blow up amid Democratic infighting, it is hard to see how the same scenario wouldn’t play out on other, less high-profile legislative items.

Afghanistan could define his presidency. COVID could as well. What Biden does or doesn’t sign into law certainly will.

It’s all happening this week.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.