Argument in favor of sparklers loses by a landslide

The Argument is a feature of the Sunday Metro section that I often enjoy. Topics that are important and have two valid points of view are frequently presented. Neither criterion was achieved by the discussion on sparklers in the Aug. 22 edition (“Should sparklers be legalized in Massachusetts?”). To have a state representative base his argument largely on the fact that 49 other states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico allow them is farcical. I can only reference the election of 1972, when 49 states thought Richard Nixon worthy of a second term as president.

Dave Hamilton