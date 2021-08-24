Biden’s domestic gains are overshadowed by his blunders in Afghanistan

The Biden administration has handled the pandemic, economy, and legislation so well. That is why I am extremely surprised and disappointed in how badly it has managed the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The decision to withdraw was made months ago. It doesn’t take a genius or a logistics or military expert to plan and execute properly. You identify the people you want to evacuate, then move into the ready position. Then you identify the areas needed to be secured for a safe evacuation. Then you determine the number of troops needed to secure those areas, adding as many as necessary. You assemble the resources required. Once all that is done, you set the timetable of activities. And finally, you put the Taliban on notice that any interference will not be tolerated and will be met with force.