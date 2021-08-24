R. Kelly and the expendability of Black girls and women’s safety

In real time and up close, DeRogatis witnessed how justice was delayed and denied for Kelly’s accusers, most of whom are Black girls and women. Their pain was overshadowed by the adoration of a popular, powerful man.

Since singer R. Kelly’s federal trial began last week, I’ve often thought about a conversation I had a few years ago with Jim DeRogatis, the great Chicago journalist who first broke the story about Kelly’s alleged sexual predation of girls. By the time he wrote his book, “ Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly ,” in 2019, he had been reporting on the accusations for nearly 20 years.

“It’s bad enough for us to contend with the horror that every system imaginable — churches, schools, journalism, law enforcement — failed these young women,” he told me. “Now these people know, and it’s not like they don’t believe it. They know, and they don’t care.”

Whatever happens at the end of Kelly’s trial, those who ignored his decades of alleged abuse against Black girls and women won’t be exonerated.

In a Brooklyn federal courtroom, Kelly is facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges. It’s his second trial; in 2008, he was acquitted on child pornography charges stemming from a graphic video of a girl being sexually assaulted and humiliated. Kelly claimed he was not in the video, just as he has always denied any wrongdoing.

Through it all, Kelly’s career never flagged. He sold millions of albums. He collaborated with Jay Z and Lady Gaga. (A sexual assault survivor, Gaga later apologized for her “poor judgment.”) People obsessed over every episode of “Trapped in the Closet,” Kelly’s schlock opera. His concerts filled arenas. “I Believe I Can Fly,” his biggest hit, became the soundtrack of graduations and children’s choirs, even a secular hymn on Sunday mornings.

Everyone knew about the allegations. No one cared that Black girls and women were being abused.

One of them was Aaliyah. (Wednesday marks 20 years since the Grammy-nominated singer died with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas.) At Kelly’s trial, Demetrius Smith, Kelly’s former road manager, testified that the singer married Aaliyah in 1994 after he feared she was pregnant and that he could face statutory rape charges.

Actress-singer Aaliyah attends the 2001 MTV Movie awards in Los Angeles. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Kelly, who produced Aaliyah’s debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,” was 27. She was 15; a marriage license falsely listed her age as 18. The illegal union was later annulled. At best, people disapproved. At worst, it was a punch line, even as more accusations piled up.

Whether Black women are famous or anonymous to the public, their hardships attract more snark than empathy. When Megan Thee Stallion accused fellow rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her at a party last summer, she was targeted for social media derision. (Lanez, charged with felony assault, is now in trouble for violating the restraining order Megan had against him.)

Earlier this month, singer Lizzo was inundated with racist and fatphobic comments after the release of her song and video “Rumors” with Cardi B. On the track, Lizzo challenges the haters who are “spending all your time trying to break a woman down.” In an emotional Instagram post, Lizzo said, “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls. When we don’t fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It’s not cool.”

Lizzo, left, presents the award for best new artist to Megan Thee Stallion at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14. Chris Pizzello

It’s also demeaning and traumatizing. Misogynoir, a specific hatred of Black women, reserves an especially venomous animosity for us. It’s been used on Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, Meghan Markle, and many women whose stories will never garner headlines but whose wounds are no less deep.

If not for DeRogatis’s decades of tenacious reporting, “Surviving R. Kelly,” the widely-viewed 2019 documentary that featured several of Kelly’s accusers, and the #MuteRKelly movement on social media, Kelly would probably be on tour instead of on trial. He’s also facing multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois.

It shouldn’t have taken more than 25 years for these accusers to have their day, and yet one maddening verdict is already in: the pernicious toll exacted every day in a society unwilling to respect or protect Black girls and women.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.