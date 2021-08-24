School mask mandate shouldn’t be given a second thought

In Saturday’s paper (“Education official seeks school mask mandate,” Metro), an article about wearing masks in schools ended with a quote from a member of Bring Kids Back MA, asking, “What is this doing to our youngest learners?” Ending with this question implies some kind of danger, but there is no evidence that wearing face masks has any negative impact on children. What we do know is that wearing a mask is an effective way to prevent virus transmission.

Our “youngest learners” are too young to be vaccinated, and it’s still important for all of us who have been vaccinated to continue to wear masks to protect the people around us. Bring Kids Back MA’s website cites schools in Taiwan, Germany, Israel, and Norway as having been “successfully reopened,” but these countries are facing surges in infections, and when students in Taiwan go back to school in September, they will be wearing masks.