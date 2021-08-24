We need to tackle global warming with all deliberate speed

Declare a global war on climate change

Climate disaster is all around us, and our opportunities for mitigation are waning. But our attention is constantly diverted by other newsworthy matters. While this may be explainable, it is unacceptable if we want to provide a decent quality of life to humans and others in the future.

It’s time to declare a global war on climate change with all countries and peoples as our allies in the struggle. Not a war like that on drugs — or the one on terrorists, when we were urged to go shopping as usual, or “the terrorists win” — but a sacrifice like that of World War II, when we and our allies were part of the fight.