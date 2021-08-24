After dealing with undisclosed injury, Nick Folk is alive and kicking in Patriots camp

“I was trying to take care of it, make sure I’m ready for the season,” he said Tuesday. “It felt good to be there.”

The 36-year-old kicker returned to Patriots practice Monday after a two-week absence. According to Folk, he spent that time rehabbing an undisclosed injury because he was dealing with “a little bit of soreness.”

This offseason, Folk re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year, $1.6 million contract. He first joined the team in October 2019, as it scrambled to find a solution following Stephen Gostkowski’s season-ending hip injury.

Folk earned the starting job over Mike Nugent and Kai Forbath, and has kept it the past two seasons. The Patriots drafted Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round in 2020, but he spent all of last season on the practice squad before getting waived. They also signed Roberto Aguayo in January and released him in June.

There’s still some competition for Folk, with undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin getting reps during his absence. Nordin’s training camp has been plagued by inconsistency, as he has missed a 36-yard field goal and three extra-point attempts in preseason action.

Advertisement

So, how does Folk see the situation?

“It’s always a competition,” he said. “Even when you’re by yourself. You have to perform day in and day out, so whether he’s here or not or I’m here or not, we’re both trying to improve our position.”

Folk is entering his 14th NFL season. Last year, he made a career-high 92.9 percent of his field goal attempts, including two game-winners. He also made 90.9 percent of his extra-point attempts.

Loud and clear

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord can sometimes steal the show with his words — and their volume — during practice. On Tuesday, for example, Achord had some spirited feedback for Rhamondre Stevenson during a kick-return drill.

Advertisement

“I think ever since I’ve been playing football, coaches have yelled and used some expletives,” said special teams captain Matthew Slater. “You’ve got to hear the message, you’ve got to hear the coaching points and the takeaways. You can’t take that stuff personally. They’re not yelling at us in a demeaning way, they’re just trying to get their point across.

“Often special teams coaches are passionate about what they’re doing. So, Cam likes to communicate in a loud way, and, for an old guy, maybe my hearing’s a little off, so that’s good for me.”

Slater is a fan of Achord’s style, highlighting his “energy.”

“I think there’s got to be a great deal of urgency when you coach special teams,” Slater said. “Every situation is a one-play situation. You’ve got to get guys on the same page executing, and there are no do-overs.”

Tight end Warring claimed

The Patriots added to their tight end depth Tuesday, claiming Kahale Warring off waivers from the Texans. Warring was Houston’s third-round pick in 2019 but spent his rookie campaign on injured reserve because of a concussion. The 6-foot-5-inch, 222-pounder had three receptions for 35 yards in 2020. To get to the 80-man roster limit, linebacker Cassh Maluia, safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury, offensive lineman R.J. Prince, and receiver Devin Ross. were waived. In addition, offensive lineman Marcus Martin was placed on injured reserve.

Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Advertisement

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.