Connecticut Sun clinch playoff berth, take control of top spot in WNBA standings

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated August 24, 2021, 42 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun guard Briann January (left) led the Sun with a season-high 19 points.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Briann January scored a season-high 19 points, DaWanna Bonner added 18 and the Connecticut Sun clinched a playoff berth with a 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night in a showdown between the top two WNBA teams.

The Sun were up four to start the fourth quarter before Bonner scored the first 4 points and assisted on a Jonquel Jones layup to push the lead to 64-54 with 6½ minutes to play. Bonner hit a 3-pointer and after a Las Vegas basket, January assisted on a Kaila Charles 3 for a 70-58 lead midway through the quarter. The Aces never threatened down the stretch.

Brionna Jones scored 15 for the Sun (18-6).

Chelsea Gray scored 15 points to lead Las Vegas (17-7).


