The curse of the Patriots’ No. 17

According to Pro Football Reference, 17 players have worn the No. 17 for the Patriots dating back to 1968; nine of them during the Bill Belichick era. That includes current No. 17, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Some of them have been high-profile acquisitions, like Antonio Brown. Others have been early draft picks, like Aaron Dobson and Chad Jackson. And others have been under-the-radar types who look like they could be good fits in New England.

The odds suggest that someone, somewhere along the way would have been able to distinguish themselves with those digits. But over the last 20 years in New England, being assigned No. 17 has been a jinx, a red flag that says regardless of your football pedigree, you should be renting month-to-month instead of year-to-year.

Consider the candidates:

Antonio Brown (2019): After initially choosing No. 1 after he was signed, Brown switched to No. 17 (the number is father Eddie wore in the Arena League), and played one game with the Patriots before being released following a flurry of legal issues. He is now flourishing with the defending Super Bowl champions in Tampa Bay as No. 81.

Riley McCarron (2018): McCarron spent the bulk of the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the New England practice squad. One game, no catches in 2018.

Bernard Reedy (2017): Reedy had two games with the Patriots in 2017, zero catches. That season, he good-naturedly said he was going to be the one to break the curse of No. 17. He was waived a few months later. Reedy played for Tampa Bay and Arizona, as well as the reborn XFL and CFL.

Aaron Dobson (2013-15): Statistically, Dobson was the most productive No. 17 of the last 20 seasons, and the guy who had the number the longest. He had 53 catches for 698 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with New England, and is now out of football.

Aaron Dobson was statistically the most productive No. 17 on the Patriots roster in the Bill Belichick era. Charles Krupa

Greg Salas (2012): The season after Taylor Price was let go, the former Ram — coming off a 27-catch camping with St. Louis in 2011 — was assigned No. 17 when he arrived in New England in 2012. The receiver played one regular-season game for the Patriots that season and didn’t record a catch. (Two years later, he’d catch 23 passes for the Jets.) He is now working for the University of Hawaii.

Taylor Price (2010-11): Three years after Chad Jackson was let go by the Patriots, they gave the number to Price, a third-round draft choice out of Ohio in 2010. He fared no better than Jackson, spending a year-plus in New England and catching three passes for 41 yards.

Chad Jackson (2006-07): A second-round pick out of Florida, Jackson was one of the biggest disappointments in recent franchise history. In 14 games over two injury-marred seasons, he caught 12 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Near the end of his career with the Patriots, he was asked if he had any advice for young pass catchers in New England. “Yeah,” he replied with a straight face. “Don’t get hurt.”

Dedric Ward (2003): Ward had a brief stopover with the Patriots in 2003, playing four games and finishing with seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. His career was actually relatively lengthy, as he spent eight seasons in the league, playing for New England, the New York Jets, Miami, Baltimore and Dallas. If there’s an exception to every rule, in this case, Ward might be the one.

Dedric Ward dives into the end zone during a 2004 preseason game. Chin, Barry Globe Staff

For the record, the curse hasn’t been limited to receivers. One could argue that most productive No. 17 in franchise history might have been quarterback Mike Taliaferro, who was with the Patriots from 1968 to 1970. In that stretch, he completed 45 percent of his pass attempts for 3,920 yards, 27 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. Backup quarterbacks Tom Owen (1976-81) and John Friesz (1999-2000) also had No. 17.

That brings us back to Wilkerson, the 17th No. 17 in franchise history. He did start the preseason with a team-high six catches for 39 yards in the 22-13 win over Washington, a game where he very nearly hauled in a touchdown catch from Mac Jones. That was followed by three catches on three targets for 36 yards in garbage time Thursday against the Eagles. All in all, it was a good start. (For some context, if Wilkerson had six catches while wearing No. 17 in a regular-season game for New England, it would be the second-most productive afternoon for any No. 17 since Dobson had seven catches in a 2015 game against Buffalo.)

“Just doing what the coaches coach in the classroom and having good fundamentals out there,” Wilkerson said after last week’s win. “Doing all you can do. The ball will come if you do the right things and make the right plays, so hopefully I can keep on doing that.”

Ultimately, could he be the one to reverse the curse? Only time will tell. If he does survive cutdown day, just to be safe, he might want to take a roster and check out some other options for numbers. And make sure he doesn’t get hurt.

